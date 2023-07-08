Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 6,130 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $50,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.6% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 2,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $30,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $138.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,022 shares of company stock worth $30,385,391. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

