Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,739 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $47,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.01, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.