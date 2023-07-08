Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,729 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Equity Residential worth $45,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

