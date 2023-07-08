Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 350,275 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,633,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350,275 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of AT&T worth $69,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

