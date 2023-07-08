Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,110 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.85. 1,529,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,894. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

