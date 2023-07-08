AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZN. Argus dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

AZN stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

