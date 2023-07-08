authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 10th

Shares of authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 10th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 10th.

NASDAQ AUID traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. authID has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 1,184.52% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Charles Thompson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 398,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in authID in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in authID by 30.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 204,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in authID by 440.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in authID by 353.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in authID in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

