authID Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 10th (NASDAQ:AUID)

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, July 10th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 10th.

authID Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUID traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 420,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. authID has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Get authID alerts:

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 1,184.52% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of authID

In other authID news, Director Michael Charles Thompson acquired 100,000 shares of authID stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 398,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of authID by 918.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 939,476 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of authID in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of authID in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of authID in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of authID by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

authID Company Profile

(Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.