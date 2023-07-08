Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 17,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 68,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Aztec Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

