Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 2,210 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,503. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,534 shares of company stock valued at $25,619,788. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

