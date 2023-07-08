Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 679 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $209.59. 3,022,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,311. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.76 and a 200-day moving average of $183.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

