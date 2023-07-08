Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 37,211,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,687,936. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,973 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,084. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

