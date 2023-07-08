Bank Hapoalim BM Has $8.80 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.11% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.36. 608,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.12. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $517.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

