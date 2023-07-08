Bank Hapoalim BM Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Booking were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

BKNG traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,636.91. 268,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,645.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,502.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

