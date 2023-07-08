Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 1,381 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,530. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2221 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.