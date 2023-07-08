Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 7,650 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 283,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 112,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,193.3% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,919. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

