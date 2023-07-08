Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 163,118 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 159,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,343,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,043 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.