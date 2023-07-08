Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.17% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $118,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,017,000 after purchasing an additional 512,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.92. The stock had a trading volume of 920,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,040. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.42 and its 200-day moving average is $250.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

