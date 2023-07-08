Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

