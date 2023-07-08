Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insider Sells $22,912.47 in Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) insider Priya Singhal sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $22,912.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at $827,111.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $275.07 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Biogen by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Biogen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 63,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

