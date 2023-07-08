BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Down 1.3% This Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $375.00 million and $463,031.40 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $30,196.08 or 1.00023262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

