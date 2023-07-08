Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $30,202.35

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $30,202.35 on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $586.64 billion and $8.23 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.03 or 0.00884130 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00136890 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018972 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,423,712 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
