BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BB. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BB opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BlackBerry by 196.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 409,887 shares during the period. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BlackBerry by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 5,243.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 582,729 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.