Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) PT at $31.25

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 16.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BankUnited by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Stock Up 3.4 %

BKU opened at $21.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.20. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

