Brokerages Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) PT at $44.17

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

