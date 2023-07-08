Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price at $69.71

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of MBUU opened at $55.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $375.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.24 million. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

