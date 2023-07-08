Brokerages Set Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target at $14.43

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIV. Bank of America increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 660,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,541,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,851,861 shares of company stock valued at $136,425,337 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.60. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

