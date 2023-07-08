Brokers Issue Forecasts for MetLife, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for MetLife in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MetLife Price Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MET. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

NYSE:MET opened at $57.61 on Thursday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in MetLife by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

