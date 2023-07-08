Brokers Issue Forecasts for MetLife, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for MetLife in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
MetLife Price Performance
NYSE:MET opened at $57.61 on Thursday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in MetLife by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
MetLife Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
