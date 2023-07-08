BTIG Research Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $613.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $560.00 to $613.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $506.29.

NYSE:DECK opened at $527.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.41. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $538.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

