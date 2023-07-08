Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.94

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Cadogan Energy Solutions shares last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), with a volume of 35,636 shares.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 18.80. The company has a market capitalization of £5.25 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Cadogan Energy Solutions

In related news, insider Fady Khallouf acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,422.77). 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Company Profile

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

