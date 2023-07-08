Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CPE opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.74.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 133,672 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $19,492,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 121.3% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 35,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

