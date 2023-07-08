Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.83. 148,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

