CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

CDNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CDNA opened at $10.09 on Monday. CareDx has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,156 shares of company stock worth $215,900. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CareDx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

