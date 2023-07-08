CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CEO Sells $14,090,240.22 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CarMax by 562.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $47,033,000.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.