CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.