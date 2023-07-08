Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $120.28 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,592,840,545 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

