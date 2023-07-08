Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,749,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322,481 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.72% of Cenovus Energy worth $239,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.21. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

