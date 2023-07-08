Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Sells $323,391.09 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $323,391.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,100.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Everett Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.9 %

CDAY opened at $65.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

