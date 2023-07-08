Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.68.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,958,000 after acquiring an additional 948,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.23 on Friday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.58. The company has a market capitalization of $292.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

