Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $46,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $191.53. 1,733,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,044. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.82.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

