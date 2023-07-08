Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

CSCO opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

