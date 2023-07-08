Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Up 2.1 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $168.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.47.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,763.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,194.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,259,041 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.