CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $171.74

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.74 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 147.80 ($1.88). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.89), with a volume of 156,723 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.41) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital upgraded CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

CMC Markets Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £416.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,064.29 and a beta of 0.51.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 164 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £298.48 ($378.83). In other news, insider David Fineberg purchased 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($380.61). Also, insider Euan Marshall purchased 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £298.48 ($378.83). Insiders have purchased 528 shares of company stock valued at $89,740 over the last ninety days. 64.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

