Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $60.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.28.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of COIN opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $366,537.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $366,537.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,869 shares of company stock worth $23,452,678. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,832 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,845 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

