Contrasting Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cohen & Steers and East Resources Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 0 0 1 0 3.00 East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cohen & Steers currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.94%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cohen & Steers and East Resources Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $538.80 million 5.30 $171.04 million $3.33 17.46 East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers and East Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 30.50% 52.35% 28.35% East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats East Resources Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. The firm is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

