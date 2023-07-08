Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives $2.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.64.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

