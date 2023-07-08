Cosmos Market Cap Hits $3.17 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $56.96 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $9.14 or 0.00030229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00044212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.