CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.11.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $1,922,629.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,996,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.