Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 204.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,741 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Coterra Energy worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,398,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,184,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.