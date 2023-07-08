Creditcoin Market Cap Achieves $50.32 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $50.32 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003302 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006559 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.